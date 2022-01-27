Recap: Kearny Financial Q2 Earnings

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Kearny Financial beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $4.13 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Kearny Financial's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.22 0.21 0.18 0.15 EPS Actual 0.28 0.24 0.20 0.20 Revenue Estimate 48.22M 46.51M 44.15M 45.07M Revenue Actual 49.59M 48.16M 47.63M 44.55M

