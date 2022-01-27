Recap: Kearny Financial Q2 Earnings
Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Kearny Financial beat estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.26 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $4.13 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Kearny Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.22
|0.21
|0.18
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.24
|0.20
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|48.22M
|46.51M
|44.15M
|45.07M
|Revenue Actual
|49.59M
|48.16M
|47.63M
|44.55M
