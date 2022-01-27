 Skip to main content

Recap: Western Digital Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 4:36pm   Comments
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:01 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Western Digital beat estimated earnings by 22.99%, reporting an EPS of $2.3 versus an estimate of $1.87, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $890.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39, which was followed by a 8.71% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Western Digital's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 2.10 1.49 0.68 0.54
EPS Actual 2.49 2.16 1.02 0.69
Revenue Estimate 4.33B 4.53B 3.97B 3.87B
Revenue Actual 5.05B 4.92B 4.14B 3.94B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

