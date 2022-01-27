Recap: Western Digital Q2 Earnings
Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 04:01 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Western Digital beat estimated earnings by 22.99%, reporting an EPS of $2.3 versus an estimate of $1.87, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $890.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.39, which was followed by a 8.71% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Western Digital's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|2.10
|1.49
|0.68
|0.54
|EPS Actual
|2.49
|2.16
|1.02
|0.69
|Revenue Estimate
|4.33B
|4.53B
|3.97B
|3.87B
|Revenue Actual
|5.05B
|4.92B
|4.14B
|3.94B
