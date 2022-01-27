 Skip to main content

OSI Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 9:38am   Comments
OSI Systems: Q2 Earnings Insights

 

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 09:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

OSI Systems beat estimated earnings by 9.4%, reporting an EPS of $1.28 versus an estimate of $1.17, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $672.00 thousand from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.04, which was followed by a 1.06% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at OSI Systems's past performance:

 

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021
EPS Estimate 1.12 1.48 1.33 1.14
EPS Actual 1.16 1.54 1.38 1.35
Revenue Estimate 270.24M 316.94M 290.51M 272.66M
Revenue Actual 279.26M 332.20M 283.79M 276.01M

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

OSI Systems management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $5.75 and $6.02 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 359.77% in quarter-over-quarter growth for OSI Systems, a bullish signal to many investors.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

