Recap: HomeTrust Bancshares Q2 Earnings

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:15 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HomeTrust Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.56, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.88 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 1.62% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HomeTrust Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.45 -0.53 0.38 0.27 EPS Actual 0.65 -0.46 0.48 0.57 Revenue Estimate 37.24M 32.81M 32.50M 31.38M Revenue Actual 38.06M 37.16M 36.37M 35.47M

Listen to the earnings announcement yourself by clicking here.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.