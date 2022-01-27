Recap: HomeTrust Bancshares Q2 Earnings
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:15 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
HomeTrust Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 21.43%, reporting an EPS of $0.68 versus an estimate of $0.56, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.88 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.2, which was followed by a 1.62% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HomeTrust Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.45
|-0.53
|0.38
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|-0.46
|0.48
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|37.24M
|32.81M
|32.50M
|31.38M
|Revenue Actual
|38.06M
|37.16M
|36.37M
|35.47M
