Recap: Independent Bank Q4 Earnings

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Independent Bank missed estimated earnings by 10.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.65, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.29 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.09% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Independent Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.62 0.67 0.58 0.61 EPS Actual 0.73 0.56 1 0.77 Revenue Estimate 31.64M 30.84M 31.41M 31.85M Revenue Actual 33.80M 31.39M 30.28M 30.99M

