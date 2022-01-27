Recap: Independent Bank Q4 Earnings
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Independent Bank missed estimated earnings by 10.77%, reporting an EPS of $0.58 versus an estimate of $0.65, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3.29 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 0.09% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Independent Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.62
|0.67
|0.58
|0.61
|EPS Actual
|0.73
|0.56
|1
|0.77
|Revenue Estimate
|31.64M
|30.84M
|31.41M
|31.85M
|Revenue Actual
|33.80M
|31.39M
|30.28M
|30.99M
