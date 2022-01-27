 Skip to main content

HBT Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 8:06am   Comments
HBT Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:05 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

HBT Financial beat estimated earnings by 22.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.4, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.57% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at HBT Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.43 0.45 0.41 0.38
EPS Actual 0.53 0.52 0.51 0.45
Revenue Estimate 38.88M 40.06M 38.84M 39.14M
Revenue Actual 39.11M 38.47M 39.94M 40.26M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

