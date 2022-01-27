HBT Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:05 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks
Earnings
HBT Financial beat estimated earnings by 22.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.49 versus an estimate of $0.4, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.96 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 0.57% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at HBT Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.43
|0.45
|0.41
|0.38
|EPS Actual
|0.53
|0.52
|0.51
|0.45
|Revenue Estimate
|38.88M
|40.06M
|38.84M
|39.14M
|Revenue Actual
|39.11M
|38.47M
|39.94M
|40.26M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News