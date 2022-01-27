GasLog Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

GasLog Partners missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.55, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.12 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 2.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at GasLog Partners's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.24 0.3 0.28 EPS Actual 0.34 0.10 0.5 0.38 Revenue Estimate 76.28M 75.08M 79.82M 80.89M Revenue Actual 80.53M 70.35M 87.09M 85.05M

