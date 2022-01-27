GasLog Partners: Q4 Earnings Insights
GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
GasLog Partners missed estimated earnings by 18.18%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.55, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3.12 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.1, which was followed by a 2.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at GasLog Partners's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.24
|0.3
|0.28
|EPS Actual
|0.34
|0.10
|0.5
|0.38
|Revenue Estimate
|76.28M
|75.08M
|79.82M
|80.89M
|Revenue Actual
|80.53M
|70.35M
|87.09M
|85.05M
