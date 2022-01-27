LSI Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights
LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LSI Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $34.76 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 2.09% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LSI Industries's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.13
|0.05
|0.07
|0.06
|EPS Actual
|0.13
|0.12
|0.07
|0.09
|Revenue Estimate
|99.27M
|81.00M
|74.07M
|76.00M
|Revenue Actual
|106.40M
|97.02M
|72.20M
|76.39M
