LSI Industries: Q2 Earnings Insights

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks

Earnings

LSI Industries beat estimated earnings by 150.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.15 versus an estimate of $0.06, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $34.76 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 2.09% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LSI Industries's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate 0.13 0.05 0.07 0.06 EPS Actual 0.13 0.12 0.07 0.09 Revenue Estimate 99.27M 81.00M 74.07M 76.00M Revenue Actual 106.40M 97.02M 72.20M 76.39M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.