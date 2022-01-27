Northrop Grumman: Q4 Earnings Insights
Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these insider trades in penny stocks
Earnings
Northrop Grumman beat estimated earnings by 0.17%, reporting an EPS of $6.0 versus an estimate of $5.99, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.57 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.64, which was followed by a 0.4% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Northrop Grumman's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|5.99
|5.83
|5.48
|5.77
|EPS Actual
|6.63
|6.42
|6.57
|6.59
|Revenue Estimate
|8.94B
|8.77B
|8.53B
|9.27B
|Revenue Actual
|8.72B
|9.15B
|9.16B
|10.21B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News