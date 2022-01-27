Ball: Q4 Earnings Insights
Ball (NYSE:BLL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Ball beat estimated earnings by 7.78%, reporting an EPS of $0.97 versus an estimate of $0.9, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $572.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.08% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Ball's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.99
|0.83
|0.67
|0.78
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|0.86
|0.72
|0.81
|Revenue Estimate
|3.54B
|3.22B
|3.10B
|2.94B
|Revenue Actual
|3.55B
|3.46B
|3.12B
|3.10B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News