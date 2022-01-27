Recap: Celestica Q4 Earnings
Celestica (NYSE:CLS) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Celestica beat estimated earnings by 37.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.32, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $125.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 6.56% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Celestica's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.32
|0.24
|0.20
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.35
|0.30
|0.22
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|1.49B
|1.38B
|1.22B
|1.41B
|Revenue Actual
|1.47B
|1.42B
|1.24B
|1.39B
