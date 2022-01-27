BCB Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
BCB Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 24.49%, reporting an EPS of $0.61 versus an estimate of $0.49, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.27 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.87% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at BCB Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.46
|0.40
|0.35
|0.22
|EPS Actual
|0.47
|0.45
|0.40
|0.41
|Revenue Estimate
|26.06M
|25.50M
|24.28M
|22.50M
|Revenue Actual
|25.93M
|26.88M
|25.51M
|26.50M
