Recap: LendingClub Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 27, 2022 4:32am   Comments
Recap: LendingClub Q4 Earnings

 

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:06 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LendingClub beat estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $186.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 33.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LendingClub's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.43 -0.76 -0.25
EPS Actual 0.26 0.09 -0.49 -0.24
Revenue Estimate 221.19M 134.55M 87.28M 77.72M
Revenue Actual 246.17M 204.38M 105.84M 75.91M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

