Recap: LendingClub Q4 Earnings

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:06 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

LendingClub beat estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $186.33 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 33.05% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LendingClub's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.03 -0.43 -0.76 -0.25 EPS Actual 0.26 0.09 -0.49 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 221.19M 134.55M 87.28M 77.72M Revenue Actual 246.17M 204.38M 105.84M 75.91M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.