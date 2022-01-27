Recap: LendingClub Q4 Earnings
LendingClub (NYSE:LC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:06 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LendingClub beat estimated earnings by 22.73%, reporting an EPS of $0.27 versus an estimate of $0.22, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $186.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 33.05% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LendingClub's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.03
|-0.43
|-0.76
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.26
|0.09
|-0.49
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|221.19M
|134.55M
|87.28M
|77.72M
|Revenue Actual
|246.17M
|204.38M
|105.84M
|75.91M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
