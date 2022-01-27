Recap: O2Micro Intl Q4 Earnings

O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

O2Micro Intl beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.05, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.15 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at O2Micro Intl's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.10 0.09 0.09 0.10 EPS Actual 0.12 0.10 0.08 0.14 Revenue Estimate 26.93M 24.13M 23.30M 23.27M Revenue Actual 27.27M 26.20M 23.24M 23.23M

