Recap: O2Micro Intl Q4 Earnings
O2Micro Intl (NASDAQ:OIIM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying
Earnings
O2Micro Intl beat estimated earnings by 80.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.09 versus an estimate of $0.05, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.15 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at O2Micro Intl's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.10
|0.09
|0.09
|0.10
|EPS Actual
|0.12
|0.10
|0.08
|0.14
|Revenue Estimate
|26.93M
|24.13M
|23.30M
|23.27M
|Revenue Actual
|27.27M
|26.20M
|23.24M
|23.23M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News