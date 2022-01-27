Investors Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Investors Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.32, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $12.17 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Investors Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.28 0.28 0.25 EPS Actual 0.36 0.34 0.31 0.36 Revenue Estimate 196.40M 188.88M 187.98M 183.84M Revenue Actual 194.60M 207.78M 180.74M 188.79M

