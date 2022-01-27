Investors Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 05:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Investors Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.32, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $12.17 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 1.31% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Investors Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.31
|0.28
|0.28
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.36
|0.34
|0.31
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|196.40M
|188.88M
|187.98M
|183.84M
|Revenue Actual
|194.60M
|207.78M
|180.74M
|188.79M
