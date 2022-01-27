Recap: Origin Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Origin Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 27.66%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $0.94, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3.68 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.54% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Origin Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.98
|0.99
|0.91
|0.70
|EPS Actual
|1.14
|1.17
|1.08
|0.75
|Revenue Estimate
|68.15M
|69.81M
|69.40M
|66.49M
|Revenue Actual
|68.46M
|66.73M
|72.37M
|67.20M
