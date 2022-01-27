Recap: Origin Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Also check out these big stocks insiders are buying

Earnings

Origin Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 27.66%, reporting an EPS of $1.2 versus an estimate of $0.94, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.68 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 1.54% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Origin Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.98 0.99 0.91 0.70 EPS Actual 1.14 1.17 1.08 0.75 Revenue Estimate 68.15M 69.81M 69.40M 66.49M Revenue Actual 68.46M 66.73M 72.37M 67.20M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.