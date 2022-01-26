PTC: Q1 Earnings Insights

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

PTC missed estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $1.05, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $28.67 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 6.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at PTC's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.68 0.63 0.70 0.65 EPS Actual 1.10 0.83 1.08 0.97 Revenue Estimate 429.62M 412.73M 416.19M 382.33M Revenue Actual 480.66M 435.67M 461.79M 429.05M

