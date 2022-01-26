PTC: Q1 Earnings Insights
PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) reported its Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
PTC missed estimated earnings by 9.52%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $1.05, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $28.67 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.42, which was followed by a 6.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at PTC's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.63
|0.70
|0.65
|EPS Actual
|1.10
|0.83
|1.08
|0.97
|Revenue Estimate
|429.62M
|412.73M
|416.19M
|382.33M
|Revenue Actual
|480.66M
|435.67M
|461.79M
|429.05M
