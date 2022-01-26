Levi Strauss: Q4 Earnings Insights
Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Levi Strauss beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $299.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 8.46% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Levi Strauss's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.37
|0.09
|0.25
|0.15
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.23
|0.34
|0.20
|Revenue Estimate
|1.48B
|1.21B
|1.25B
|1.34B
|Revenue Actual
|1.50B
|1.28B
|1.31B
|1.39B
