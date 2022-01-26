 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Levi Strauss: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
Share:
Levi Strauss: Q4 Earnings Insights

Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Levi Strauss beat estimated earnings by 2.5%, reporting an EPS of $0.41 versus an estimate of $0.4, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $299.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 8.46% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Levi Strauss's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.37 0.09 0.25 0.15
EPS Actual 0.48 0.23 0.34 0.20
Revenue Estimate 1.48B 1.21B 1.25B 1.34B
Revenue Actual 1.50B 1.28B 1.31B 1.39B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (LEVI)

Technical Analysis Ahead Of Levi Strauss Earnings: Could This Be A Turning Point?
Earnings Scheduled For January 26, 2022
12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings