Recap: Qualtrics International Q4 Earnings

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:10 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Qualtrics International missed estimated earnings by 250.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.07 versus an estimate of $-0.02, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $102.48 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.03, which was followed by a 3.98% increase in the share price the next day.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Guidance

Qualtrics International management provided guidance for their next quarter, expecting earnings between $-0.02 and $0.0 per share for the next quarter.

This represents a 85.71% in quarter-over-quarter growth for Qualtrics International, a bullish signal to many investors.

