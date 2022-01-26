Wolfspeed: Q2 Earnings Insights

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Wolfspeed beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.18, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $46.10 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 33.2% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Wolfspeed's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.23 -0.24 -0.23 -0.25 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.23 -0.22 -0.24 Revenue Estimate 149.17M 145.17M 130.21M 121.50M Revenue Actual 156.60M 145.80M 137.30M 127.00M

