Wolfspeed: Q2 Earnings Insights
Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wolfspeed beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $-0.16 versus an estimate of $-0.18, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $46.10 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 33.2% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wolfspeed's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.23
|-0.24
|-0.23
|-0.25
|EPS Actual
|-0.21
|-0.23
|-0.22
|-0.24
|Revenue Estimate
|149.17M
|145.17M
|130.21M
|121.50M
|Revenue Actual
|156.60M
|145.80M
|137.30M
|127.00M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings