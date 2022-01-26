 Skip to main content

Recap: LG Display Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022
LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 02:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

LG Display Co missed estimated earnings by 55.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $728.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 8.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at LG Display Co's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.44 0.44 0.45  
EPS Actual 0.56 0.53 0.29 0.71
Revenue Estimate 6.50B 6.33B 6.35B 6.72B
Revenue Actual 6.21B 6.20B 6.19B 6.67B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

