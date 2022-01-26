Recap: LG Display Q4 Earnings
LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 02:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
LG Display Co missed estimated earnings by 55.32%, reporting an EPS of $0.21 versus an estimate of $0.47, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $728.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.12, which was followed by a 8.07% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at LG Display Co's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.44
|0.44
|0.45
|EPS Actual
|0.56
|0.53
|0.29
|0.71
|Revenue Estimate
|6.50B
|6.33B
|6.35B
|6.72B
|Revenue Actual
|6.21B
|6.20B
|6.19B
|6.67B
