Hess Midstream: Q4 Earnings Insights
Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Hess Midstream missed estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.59, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $49.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.12% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hess Midstream's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.38
|0.43
|0.42
|0.35
|EPS Actual
|0.38
|0.44
|0.43
|0.36
|Revenue Estimate
|291.07M
|295.23M
|296.63M
|269.46M
|Revenue Actual
|303.90M
|294.80M
|288.80M
|266.50M
