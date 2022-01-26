Hess Midstream: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hess Midstream missed estimated earnings by 13.56%, reporting an EPS of $0.51 versus an estimate of $0.59, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $49.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 0.12% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hess Midstream's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.38 0.43 0.42 0.35 EPS Actual 0.38 0.44 0.43 0.36 Revenue Estimate 291.07M 295.23M 296.63M 269.46M Revenue Actual 303.90M 294.80M 288.80M 266.50M

