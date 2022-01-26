Amphenol: Q4 Earnings Insights
Amphenol (NYSE:APH) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 08:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Amphenol beat estimated earnings by 11.11%, reporting an EPS of $0.7 versus an estimate of $0.63, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $601.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.14% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Amphenol's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.63
|0.55
|0.47
|0.51
|EPS Actual
|0.65
|0.61
|0.52
|0.57
|Revenue Estimate
|2.72B
|2.48B
|2.18B
|2.22B
|Revenue Actual
|2.82B
|2.65B
|2.38B
|2.43B
