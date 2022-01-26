Recap: Hess Q4 Earnings
Hess (NYSE:HES) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Earnings
Hess beat estimated earnings by 16.44%, reporting an EPS of $0.85 versus an estimate of $0.73, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $838.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 1.23% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hess's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.18
|0.29
|-0.66
|EPS Actual
|0.28
|0.24
|0.82
|-0.58
|Revenue Estimate
|1.44B
|1.37B
|1.52B
|1.19B
|Revenue Actual
|1.81B
|1.60B
|1.92B
|1.42B
