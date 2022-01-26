Flagstar Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Flagstar Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $1.62, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $8.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.09, which was followed by a 1.5% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Flagstar Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.85 1.93 2.63 2.36 EPS Actual 2.94 2.74 3.31 2.83 Revenue Estimate 180.20M 182.72M 185.87M 181.92M Revenue Actual 195.00M 183.00M 189.00M 189.00M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.