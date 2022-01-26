Flagstar Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Flagstar Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 4.32%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $1.62, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $8.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.09, which was followed by a 1.5% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Flagstar Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.85
|1.93
|2.63
|2.36
|EPS Actual
|2.94
|2.74
|3.31
|2.83
|Revenue Estimate
|180.20M
|182.72M
|185.87M
|181.92M
|Revenue Actual
|195.00M
|183.00M
|189.00M
|189.00M
