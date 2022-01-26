Recap: Sharps Compliance Q2 Earnings
Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sharps Compliance reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.07, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.87 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.87% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sharps Compliance's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|EPS Estimate
|-0.03
|0.20
|0.13
|0.07
|EPS Actual
|-0.04
|0.17
|0.40
|0.07
|Revenue Estimate
|13.39M
|23.54M
|21.64M
|16.13M
|Revenue Actual
|13.91M
|18.73M
|27.53M
|17.01M
