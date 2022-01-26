Recap: Sharps Compliance Q2 Earnings

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) reported its Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sharps Compliance reported in-line EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.07, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.87 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 0.87% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sharps Compliance's past performance:

Quarter Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 EPS Estimate -0.03 0.20 0.13 0.07 EPS Actual -0.04 0.17 0.40 0.07 Revenue Estimate 13.39M 23.54M 21.64M 16.13M Revenue Actual 13.91M 18.73M 27.53M 17.01M

