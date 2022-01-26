Universal Stainless: Q4 Earnings Insights
Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Universal Stainless missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.13, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $11.90 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.57% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Universal Stainless's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.17
|-0.25
|-0.64
|-0.62
|EPS Actual
|-0.23
|-0.11
|-0.29
|-0.52
|Revenue Estimate
|42.23M
|40.20M
|33.89M
|35.51M
|Revenue Actual
|37.17M
|38.50M
|37.04M
|31.32M
