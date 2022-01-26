Universal Stainless: Q4 Earnings Insights

Universal Stainless (NASDAQ:USAP) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:45 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Universal Stainless missed estimated earnings by 38.46%, reporting an EPS of $-0.18 versus an estimate of $-0.13, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $11.90 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.06, which was followed by a 4.57% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Universal Stainless's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.17 -0.25 -0.64 -0.62 EPS Actual -0.23 -0.11 -0.29 -0.52 Revenue Estimate 42.23M 40.20M 33.89M 35.51M Revenue Actual 37.17M 38.50M 37.04M 31.32M

