Anthem: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 26, 2022 7:22am   Comments
Anthem: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Anthem beat estimated earnings by 0.59%, reporting an EPS of $5.14 versus an estimate of $5.11, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $4.49 billion from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4, which was followed by a 1.5% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Anthem's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 6.39 6.33 6.51 2.52
EPS Actual 6.79 7.03 7.01 2.54
Revenue Estimate 35.30B 33.21B 32.94B 30.78B
Revenue Actual 35.55B 33.28B 32.10B 31.53B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

