Anthem: Q4 Earnings Insights
Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 26, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Anthem beat estimated earnings by 0.59%, reporting an EPS of $5.14 versus an estimate of $5.11, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $4.49 billion from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.4, which was followed by a 1.5% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Anthem's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|6.39
|6.33
|6.51
|2.52
|EPS Actual
|6.79
|7.03
|7.01
|2.54
|Revenue Estimate
|35.30B
|33.21B
|32.94B
|30.78B
|Revenue Actual
|35.55B
|33.28B
|32.10B
|31.53B
