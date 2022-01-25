Cadence Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cadence Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.32, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $8.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.99% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cadence Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.50 0.51 0.47 1.48 EPS Actual 0.67 0.84 0.83 1.57 Revenue Estimate 180.08M 177.91M 181.26M 341.92M Revenue Actual 198.24M 185.01M 186.44M 366.49M

