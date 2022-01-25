Cadence Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cadence Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.32, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $8.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.17, which was followed by a 2.99% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cadence Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.50
|0.51
|0.47
|1.48
|EPS Actual
|0.67
|0.84
|0.83
|1.57
|Revenue Estimate
|180.08M
|177.91M
|181.26M
|341.92M
|Revenue Actual
|198.24M
|185.01M
|186.44M
|366.49M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
