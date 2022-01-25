Recap: Canadian National Railway Q4 Earnings
Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Canadian National Railway beat estimated earnings by 17.24%, reporting an EPS of $1.36 versus an estimate of $1.16, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $165.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 5.23% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Canadian National Railway's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.16
|1.21
|1
|1.1
|EPS Actual
|1.21
|1.21
|0.97
|1.1
|Revenue Estimate
|2.81B
|2.94B
|2.88B
|2.83B
|Revenue Actual
|2.85B
|2.93B
|2.78B
|2.81B
