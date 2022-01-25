Agilysys: Q3 Earnings Insights

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Agilysys beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.15, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $2.79 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 19.94% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Agilysys's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.16 0.15 0.21 EPS Actual 0.18 0.21 0.21 0.23 Revenue Estimate 40.66M 36.91M 36.70M 36.09M Revenue Actual 37.89M 38.73M 36.34M 36.67M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.