Agilysys: Q3 Earnings Insights
Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Agilysys beat estimated earnings by 26.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.19 versus an estimate of $0.15, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $2.79 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.01, which was followed by a 19.94% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Agilysys's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.19
|0.16
|0.15
|0.21
|EPS Actual
|0.18
|0.21
|0.21
|0.23
|Revenue Estimate
|40.66M
|36.91M
|36.70M
|36.09M
|Revenue Actual
|37.89M
|38.73M
|36.34M
|36.67M
