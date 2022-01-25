NextGen Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Insights
NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
NextGen Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.21, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7.97 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 9.73% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at NextGen Healthcare's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.24
|0.21
|0.19
|0.25
|EPS Actual
|0.29
|0.25
|0.21
|0.26
|Revenue Estimate
|143.38M
|139.75M
|140.10M
|140.88M
|Revenue Actual
|149.29M
|146.08M
|144.19M
|141.75M
