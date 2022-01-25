NextGen Healthcare: Q3 Earnings Insights

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

NextGen Healthcare beat estimated earnings by 14.29%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.21, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7.97 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.05, which was followed by a 9.73% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at NextGen Healthcare's past performance:

Quarter Q2 2022 Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q3 2021 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.21 0.19 0.25 EPS Actual 0.29 0.25 0.21 0.26 Revenue Estimate 143.38M 139.75M 140.10M 140.88M Revenue Actual 149.29M 146.08M 144.19M 141.75M

