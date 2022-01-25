 Skip to main content

Capital One Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 4:25pm   Comments
Capital One Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Capital One Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.08%, reporting an EPS of $5.41 versus an estimate of $5.3, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $781.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.48, which was followed by a 7.49% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Capital One Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 5.38 4.61 4.17 2.86
EPS Actual 6.86 7.71 7.03 5.29
Revenue Estimate 7.44B 7.09B 6.98B 6.97B
Revenue Actual 7.83B 7.37B 7.11B 7.34B

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

