Capital One Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:05 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Capital One Financial beat estimated earnings by 2.08%, reporting an EPS of $5.41 versus an estimate of $5.3, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $781.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.48, which was followed by a 7.49% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Capital One Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|5.38
|4.61
|4.17
|2.86
|EPS Actual
|6.86
|7.71
|7.03
|5.29
|Revenue Estimate
|7.44B
|7.09B
|6.98B
|6.97B
|Revenue Actual
|7.83B
|7.37B
|7.11B
|7.34B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings