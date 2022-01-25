 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hawaiian Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 4:24pm   Comments
Share:
Hawaiian Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Hawaiian Holdings beat estimated earnings by 17.47%, reporting an EPS of $-1.37 versus an estimate of $-1.66, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $345.06 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 9.53% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Hawaiian Holdings's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -1.33 -1.95 -3.72 -3.53
EPS Actual -0.95 -1.44 -3.85 -3.71
Revenue Estimate 488.84M 386.24M 194.56M 149.45M
Revenue Actual 508.85M 410.78M 182.22M 149.68M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (HA)

Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2022
Hawaiian Holdings's Earnings: A Preview
What Does Hawaiian Holdings Debt Look Like?
48 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Mid-Day Market Update: KB Home Surges Following Upbeat Earnings; Virgin Galactic Shares Slide
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings