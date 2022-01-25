Hawaiian Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights
Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Hawaiian Holdings beat estimated earnings by 17.47%, reporting an EPS of $-1.37 versus an estimate of $-1.66, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $345.06 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.38, which was followed by a 9.53% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Hawaiian Holdings's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-1.33
|-1.95
|-3.72
|-3.53
|EPS Actual
|-0.95
|-1.44
|-3.85
|-3.71
|Revenue Estimate
|488.84M
|386.24M
|194.56M
|149.45M
|Revenue Actual
|508.85M
|410.78M
|182.22M
|149.68M
