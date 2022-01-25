Recap: Luther Burbank Q4 Earnings
Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Luther Burbank beat estimated earnings by 4.65%, reporting an EPS of $0.45 versus an estimate of $0.43, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $8.65 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.08, which was followed by a 4.98% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Luther Burbank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.40
|0.33
|0.29
|0.27
|EPS Actual
|0.48
|0.41
|0.35
|0.31
|Revenue Estimate
|43.40M
|39.97M
|37.77M
|37.00M
|Revenue Actual
|45.55M
|41.41M
|39.03M
|37.71M
