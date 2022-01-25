 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Preview Of Norfolk Southern's Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 10:08am   Comments
Share:
A Preview Of Norfolk Southern's Earnings

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-01-26. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement.

Analysts estimate that Norfolk Southern will likely report an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of $3.04.

Norfolk Southern bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've not only beaten that estimate, but also to provide positive guidance, or forecasted growth, for the next quarter.

New investors should note that it is sometimes not an earnings beat or miss that most affects the price of a stock, but the guidance (or forecast).

Historical Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat EPS by $0.15, which was followed by a 2.13% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Norfolk Southern's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 2.91 2.94 2.54 2.48
EPS Actual 3.06 3.28 2.66 2.64
Price Change % 2.13% -0.34% -1.19% 2.61%

eps graph

Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern were trading at $276.31 as of January 24. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.91%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click here to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

 

Related Articles (NSC)

A Look Into Norfolk Southern's Price Over Earnings
12 Industrials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Wells Fargo Bumps Up Price Targets For Several Transportation Companies
Rail Unions 'Disappointed' by Vaccine Mandate Ruling but Will Press On
Rail Industry Wants to Keep Infrastructure, Capacity Projects on Track
Expert Ratings For Norfolk Southern
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-EPEarnings