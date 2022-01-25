Cambridge: Q4 Earnings Insights
Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Cambridge missed estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.92 versus an estimate of $1.96, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $1.66 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 1.18% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Cambridge's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.83
|1.80
|1.88
|1.95
|EPS Actual
|1.97
|1.98
|1.92
|2.05
|Revenue Estimate
|43.38M
|41.85M
|43.76M
|45.01M
|Revenue Actual
|43.54M
|43.29M
|42.26M
|44.88M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
