 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cambridge: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 25, 2022 7:11am   Comments
Share:
Cambridge: Q4 Earnings Insights

 

Cambridge (NASDAQ:CATC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, January 25, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Cambridge missed estimated earnings by 2.04%, reporting an EPS of $1.92 versus an estimate of $1.96, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $1.66 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 1.18% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Cambridge's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.83 1.80 1.88 1.95
EPS Actual 1.97 1.98 1.92 2.05
Revenue Estimate 43.38M 41.85M 43.76M 45.01M
Revenue Actual 43.54M 43.29M 42.26M 44.88M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (CATC)

Earnings Scheduled For January 25, 2022
Cambridge Earnings Preview
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com