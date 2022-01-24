RBB Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
RBB Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 8.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.73, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $3.01 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at RBB Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.68
|0.66
|0.55
|0.48
|EPS Actual
|0.70
|0.67
|0.63
|0.56
|Revenue Estimate
|35.05M
|35.17M
|32.70M
|31.73M
|Revenue Actual
|37.10M
|34.23M
|35.38M
|33.37M
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings