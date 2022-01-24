 Skip to main content

RBB Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 24, 2022 5:32pm   Comments
RBB Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

RBB Bancorp beat estimated earnings by 8.22%, reporting an EPS of $0.79 versus an estimate of $0.73, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $3.01 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.02, which was followed by a 0.38% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at RBB Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.68 0.66 0.55 0.48
EPS Actual 0.70 0.67 0.63 0.56
Revenue Estimate 35.05M 35.17M 32.70M 31.73M
Revenue Actual 37.10M 34.23M 35.38M 33.37M

