SouthState: Q4 Earnings Insights

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SouthState beat estimated earnings by 4.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.52, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $13.42 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45, which was followed by a 3.86% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SouthState's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.49 1.61 1.45 1.45 EPS Actual 1.94 1.87 2.17 1.44 Revenue Estimate 344.73M 361.06M 360.81M 368.15M Revenue Actual 347.00M 332.15M 358.28M 363.42M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.