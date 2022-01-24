SouthState: Q4 Earnings Insights
SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SouthState beat estimated earnings by 4.61%, reporting an EPS of $1.59 versus an estimate of $1.52, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $13.42 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.45, which was followed by a 3.86% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SouthState's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.49
|1.61
|1.45
|1.45
|EPS Actual
|1.94
|1.87
|2.17
|1.44
|Revenue Estimate
|344.73M
|361.06M
|360.81M
|368.15M
|Revenue Actual
|347.00M
|332.15M
|358.28M
|363.42M
