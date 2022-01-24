Recap: CrossFirst Bankshares Q4 Earnings
CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:02 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
CrossFirst Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 21.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $3.75 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.63% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at CrossFirst Bankshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.30
|0.26
|0.19
|0.16
|EPS Actual
|0.41
|0.27
|0.23
|0.15
|Revenue Estimate
|46.50M
|45.49M
|43.81M
|44.18M
|Revenue Actual
|40.70M
|48.15M
|45.26M
|44.49M
