Recap: CrossFirst Bankshares Q4 Earnings

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Monday, January 24, 2022 at 04:02 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

CrossFirst Bankshares beat estimated earnings by 21.21%, reporting an EPS of $0.4 versus an estimate of $0.33, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $3.75 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.11, which was followed by a 2.63% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at CrossFirst Bankshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.30 0.26 0.19 0.16 EPS Actual 0.41 0.27 0.23 0.15 Revenue Estimate 46.50M 45.49M 43.81M 44.18M Revenue Actual 40.70M 48.15M 45.26M 44.49M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.