Triumph Bancorp: Q4 Earnings Insights
Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Triumph Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 1.92%, reporting an EPS of $1.02 versus an estimate of $1.04, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $12.33 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 2.3% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Triumph Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.08
|1.02
|0.91
|0.82
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|1.17
|1.32
|1.25
|Revenue Estimate
|108.57M
|99.32M
|89.25M
|84.85M
|Revenue Actual
|103.83M
|104.18M
|97.31M
|105.98M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings