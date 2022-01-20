 Skip to main content

Recap: SVB Finl Gr Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Recap: SVB Finl Gr Q4 Earnings

SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:20 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

SVB Finl Gr missed estimated earnings by 4.45%, reporting an EPS of $6.22 versus an estimate of $6.51, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $287.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.2, which was followed by a 6.8% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at SVB Finl Gr's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 5.04 6.50 6.47 3.83
EPS Actual 6.24 9.09 10.03 7.40
Revenue Estimate 1.31B 1.14B 1.19B 863.58M
Revenue Actual 1.52B 1.49B 1.40B 1.21B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

