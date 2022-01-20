Recap: SVB Finl Gr Q4 Earnings
SVB Finl Gr (NASDAQ:SIVB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:20 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
SVB Finl Gr missed estimated earnings by 4.45%, reporting an EPS of $6.22 versus an estimate of $6.51, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $287.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $1.2, which was followed by a 6.8% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at SVB Finl Gr's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|5.04
|6.50
|6.47
|3.83
|EPS Actual
|6.24
|9.09
|10.03
|7.40
|Revenue Estimate
|1.31B
|1.14B
|1.19B
|863.58M
|Revenue Actual
|1.52B
|1.49B
|1.40B
|1.21B
