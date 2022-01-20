 Skip to main content

Limelight Networks: Q4 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 4:32pm   Comments
Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Limelight Networks beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 8.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Limelight Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.03 -0.03 0.02
EPS Actual -0.01 -0.06 -0.09 -0.03
Revenue Estimate 54.39M 52.11M 54.17M 61.27M
Revenue Actual 55.20M 48.35M 51.20M 55.39M

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

