Limelight Networks: Q4 Earnings Insights

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Limelight Networks beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $7.49 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 8.44% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Limelight Networks's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.01 -0.03 -0.03 0.02 EPS Actual -0.01 -0.06 -0.09 -0.03 Revenue Estimate 54.39M 52.11M 54.17M 61.27M Revenue Actual 55.20M 48.35M 51.20M 55.39M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.