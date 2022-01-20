Limelight Networks: Q4 Earnings Insights
Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Limelight Networks beat estimated earnings by 100.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.02 versus an estimate of $0.01, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $7.49 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 8.44% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Limelight Networks's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|-0.01
|-0.03
|-0.03
|0.02
|EPS Actual
|-0.01
|-0.06
|-0.09
|-0.03
|Revenue Estimate
|54.39M
|52.11M
|54.17M
|61.27M
|Revenue Actual
|55.20M
|48.35M
|51.20M
|55.39M
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings