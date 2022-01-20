Independent Bank: Q4 Earnings Insights
Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:15 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Independent Bank beat estimated earnings by 48.18%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.1, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $32.80 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Independent Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.02
|1.08
|1.09
|1.03
|EPS Actual
|1.25
|1.17
|1.26
|1.17
|Revenue Estimate
|116.22M
|117.92M
|121.02M
|122.34M
|Revenue Actual
|116.55M
|118.32M
|120.83M
|118.91M
