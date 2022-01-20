Independent Bank: Q4 Earnings Insights

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:15 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Independent Bank beat estimated earnings by 48.18%, reporting an EPS of $1.63 versus an estimate of $1.1, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $32.80 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.23, which was followed by a 1.7% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Independent Bank's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.02 1.08 1.09 1.03 EPS Actual 1.25 1.17 1.26 1.17 Revenue Estimate 116.22M 117.92M 121.02M 122.34M Revenue Actual 116.55M 118.32M 120.83M 118.91M

