Recap: Texas Capital Bancshares Q4 Earnings

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Texas Capital Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 29.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $0.92, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $40.41 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 5.42% drop in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Texas Capital Bancshares's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.10 1.21 1.10 1.13 EPS Actual 0.94 1.31 1.33 1.14 Revenue Estimate 224.63M 239.45M 250.90M 250.27M Revenue Actual 215.31M 227.10M 239.16M 265.90M

