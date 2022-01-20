Recap: Texas Capital Bancshares Q4 Earnings
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 04:00 PM.
Earnings
Texas Capital Bancshares beat estimated earnings by 29.35%, reporting an EPS of $1.19 versus an estimate of $0.92, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $40.41 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.16, which was followed by a 5.42% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Texas Capital Bancshares's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.10
|1.21
|1.10
|1.13
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|1.31
|1.33
|1.14
|Revenue Estimate
|224.63M
|239.45M
|250.90M
|250.27M
|Revenue Actual
|215.31M
|227.10M
|239.16M
|265.90M
