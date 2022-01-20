American National: Q4 Earnings Insights

American National (NASDAQ:AMNB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

American National beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.8, which surprised analysts.

Revenue was up $1.58 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 3.75% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at American National's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.81 0.77 0.79 0.69 EPS Actual 0.94 0.99 1.03 0.80 Revenue Estimate 25.78M 25.39M 25.89M 25.57M Revenue Actual 28.22M 26.91M 28.34M 26.37M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.