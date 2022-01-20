American National: Q4 Earnings Insights
American National (NASDAQ:AMNB) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 07:30 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
American National beat estimated earnings by 31.25%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $0.8, which surprised analysts.
Revenue was up $1.58 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.13, which was followed by a 3.75% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at American National's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.81
|0.77
|0.79
|0.69
|EPS Actual
|0.94
|0.99
|1.03
|0.80
|Revenue Estimate
|25.78M
|25.39M
|25.89M
|25.57M
|Revenue Actual
|28.22M
|26.91M
|28.34M
|26.37M
