Recap: Sandy Spring Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Sandy Spring Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 3.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.09, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5.44 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Sandy Spring Bancorp's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.1
|1.20
|1.02
|0.93
|EPS Actual
|1.1
|1.16
|1.20
|1.02
|Revenue Estimate
|106.61M
|111.45M
|130.62M
|105.87M
|Revenue Actual
|106.60M
|108.05M
|104.60M
|99.83M
