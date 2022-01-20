Recap: Sandy Spring Bancorp Q4 Earnings

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sandy Spring Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 3.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.09, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $5.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sandy Spring Bancorp's past performance:

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 1.1 1.20 1.02 0.93 EPS Actual 1.1 1.16 1.20 1.02 Revenue Estimate 106.61M 111.45M 130.62M 105.87M Revenue Actual 106.60M 108.05M 104.60M 99.83M

