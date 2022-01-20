 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Sandy Spring Bancorp Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 7:05am   Comments
Share:
Recap: Sandy Spring Bancorp Q4 Earnings

 

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 07:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Sandy Spring Bancorp missed estimated earnings by 3.67%, reporting an EPS of $1.05 versus an estimate of $1.09, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $5.44 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company missed on EPS by $0.0, which was followed by a 1.33% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Sandy Spring Bancorp's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 1.1 1.20 1.02 0.93
EPS Actual 1.1 1.16 1.20 1.02
Revenue Estimate 106.61M 111.45M 130.62M 105.87M
Revenue Actual 106.60M 108.05M 104.60M 99.83M

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

Related Articles (SASR)

Earnings Scheduled For January 20, 2022
Earnings Preview: Sandy Spring Bancorp
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Financial Services Sector
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com