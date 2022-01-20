 Skip to main content

Recap: Regions Financial Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
January 20, 2022 7:03am   Comments
Recap: Regions Financial Q4 Earnings

 

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Regions Financial missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.48, which did not surprise analysts.

Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.48% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Regions Financial's past performance:

 

Quarter Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020
EPS Estimate 0.52 0.52 0.47 0.42
EPS Actual 0.66 0.77 0.63 0.61
Revenue Estimate 1.56B 1.55B 1.55B 1.56B
Revenue Actual 1.61B 1.56B 1.60B 1.66B

To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

 

