Recap: Regions Financial Q4 Earnings
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, January 20, 2022 at 06:00 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Regions Financial missed estimated earnings by 8.33%, reporting an EPS of $0.44 versus an estimate of $0.48, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $21.00 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 3.48% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Regions Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|0.52
|0.52
|0.47
|0.42
|EPS Actual
|0.66
|0.77
|0.63
|0.61
|Revenue Estimate
|1.56B
|1.55B
|1.55B
|1.56B
|Revenue Actual
|1.61B
|1.56B
|1.60B
|1.66B
To track all upcoming earnings announcements, click to use Benzinga Earnings Calendar.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News