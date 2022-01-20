Recap: Preferred Bank Q4 Earnings
Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 05:30 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Preferred Bank beat estimated earnings by 4.65%, reporting an EPS of $1.8 versus an estimate of $1.72, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $5.32 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.14, which was followed by a 0.41% drop in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Preferred Bank's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.62
|1.45
|1.37
|1.16
|EPS Actual
|1.76
|1.44
|1.42
|1.40
|Revenue Estimate
|48.39M
|46.72M
|45.93M
|44.37M
|Revenue Actual
|47.75M
|43.36M
|45.35M
|46.06M
