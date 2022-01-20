Wintrust Financial: Q4 Earnings Insights
Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) reported its Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, January 19, 2022 at 04:45 PM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
Earnings
Wintrust Financial beat estimated earnings by 3.27%, reporting an EPS of $1.58 versus an estimate of $1.53, which did not surprise analysts.
Revenue was up $11.98 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.25, which was followed by a 8.52% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at Wintrust Financial's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q1 2021
|Q4 2020
|EPS Estimate
|1.52
|1.59
|1.41
|1.41
|EPS Actual
|1.77
|1.70
|2.54
|1.63
|Revenue Estimate
|407.83M
|423.69M
|411.02M
|414.20M
|Revenue Actual
|423.97M
|408.96M
|448.40M
|417.76M
